Rohit Sharma's treacherous run in Test cricket as a captain and a batter continued in Adelaide as the skipper scored 9 runs across two innings and was tactically poor as well. His average has dropped to 32.42, which is the second worst among Indian captains in Tests, with a minimum of 1000 runs to their name. Take a look-
31.72 - Kapil Dev (1,364 runs in 48 innings)
34.14 - Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (2,424 runs in 73 innings)
37.66 - Sourav Ganguly (2,561 runs in 75 innings)
40.63 - MS Dhoni (3,454 runs in 96 innings)
43.93 - Mohammad Azharuddin (2,856 runs in 68 innings)
44.51 - Rahul Dravid (1,736 runs in 45 innings)
50.72 - Sunil Gavaskar (3,449 runs in 74 innings)
51.35 - Sachin Tendulkar (2,054 runs in 43 innings)
54.80 - Virat Kohli (5,864 runs in 113 innings)
