 Indian Test captains with lowest batting average in Tests (minimum 1000 runs); Rohit Sharma second worst,&nbsp;Virat Kohli&nbsp;best

Indian Test captains with lowest batting average in Tests (minimum 1000 runs); Rohit Sharma second worst, Virat Kohli best

Image Source : AP

Rohit Sharma's treacherous run in Test cricket as a captain and a batter continued in Adelaide as the skipper scored 9 runs across two innings and was tactically poor as well. His average has dropped to 32.42, which is the second worst among Indian captains in Tests, with a minimum of 1000 runs to their name. Take a look-

Image Source : AP

31.72 - Kapil Dev (1,364 runs in 48 innings)

Image Source : ICC X

34.14 - Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (2,424 runs in 73 innings)

Image Source : ICC X

37.66 - Sourav Ganguly (2,561 runs in 75 innings)

Image Source : Getty

40.63 - MS Dhoni (3,454 runs in 96 innings)

Image Source : Getty

43.93 - Mohammad Azharuddin (2,856 runs in 68 innings)

Image Source : Getty

44.51 - Rahul Dravid (1,736 runs in 45 innings)

Image Source : Getty

50.72 - Sunil Gavaskar (3,449 runs in 74 innings)

Image Source : ICC X

51.35 - Sachin Tendulkar (2,054 runs in 43 innings)

Image Source : Getty

54.80 - Virat Kohli (5,864 runs in 113 innings)

Image Source : AP

Next : Report Card of Indian players after 2nd Test loss vs Australia in Adelaide

Click to read more..