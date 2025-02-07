Indian players with worse ODI batting average than Marcus Stoinis, WC 2023 squad member included

Veteran Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced a shock retirement from ODIs, less than 15 days before the Champions Trophy. Stoinis represented Australia in 71 ODIs, scoring 1,495 runs at an average of 26.69 and took 48 wickets. Here's a look at Indian players with worse ODI average than Stoinis-
Image Source : AP
Kapil Dev - 23.79 (3,783 runs in 198 innings)
Image Source : ICC X
Robin Singh - 25.95 (2,336 runs in 113 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Manoj Prabhakar - 24.12 (1,858 runs in 98 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Sandeep Patil - 24.51 (1,005 runs in 42 innings)
Image Source : ICC X
Robin Uthappa - 25.94 (934 runs in 42 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Suryakumar Yadav - 25.76 (773 runs in 35 innings)
Image Source : AP
Parthiv Patel - 23.74 (736 runs in 34 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Next : Cricketers with 6000+ runs and 600+ wickets in international cricket