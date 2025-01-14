Indian players with worse captaincy record than Shreyas Iyer in IPL

With 40 wins in 70 matches, a winning percentage of 57.14, a winning trophy in hand with the Kolkata Knight Riders and two final appearances in the final with two different teams, Shreyas Iyer is at the peak of his captaincy era in the IPL and that showed in the player auction. Can he recreate his success with the Punjab Kings. Let's take a look at Indian captains with lesser winning percentage in IPL than Iyer-
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 47.55 winning percentage (68 wins in 143 matches)
Gautam Gambhir (DD/KKR) - 55.03 winning percentage (71 wins in 139 matches)
KL Rahul (PBKS/LSG) - 50.00 winning percentage (32 wins in 64 matches)
Sanju Samson (RR) - 50.81 winning percentage (31 wins in 61 matches)
Virender Sehwag (DD/KXIP) - 54.71 winning percentage (29 wins in 53 matches)
Rahul Dravid (RCB/RR) - 45.83 winning percentage (22 wins in 48 matches)
Dinesh Karthik (DD/KKR) - 48.83 (21 wins in 43 matches)
Yuvraj Singh (KXIP/PWI) - 48.83 (21 wins in 43 matches)
Rishabh Pant (DC) - 55.81 (23 wins in 43 matches)
