Indian players with worse captaincy record than Shreyas Iyer in IPL

With 40 wins in 70 matches, a winning percentage of 57.14, a winning trophy in hand with the Kolkata Knight Riders and two final appearances in the final with two different teams, Shreyas Iyer is at the peak of his captaincy era in the IPL and that showed in the player auction. Can he recreate his success with the Punjab Kings. Let's take a look at Indian captains with lesser winning percentage in IPL than Iyer-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL