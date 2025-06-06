9. Virat Kohli: 149 runs in Birmingham on August 1, 2018.
8. Dilip Vengsarkar: 157 at the Lord's on June 10, 1982
7. Sachin Tendulkar: 177 runs at Nottingham on July 4, 1996
6. Mohammed Azharuddin: 179 runs at Manchester on August 9, 1990
5. Vinoo Mankad: 184 at the Lord's on June 19, 1952
4. Ravi Shastri: 187 at The Oval on August 23, 1990
3. Sachin Tendulkar: 193 at Leeds on August 22, 1990
2. Rahul Dravid: 217 at The Oval on September 5, 2002
1. Sunil Gavaskar: 221 runs at The Oval on August 30, 1979
