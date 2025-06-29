Indian players with centuries in all formats (across men's and women's cricket)

Suresh Raina
Raina has hit his first Test century in 2010, ODI ton in 2008 and T20I ton in 2010
Rohit Sharma
Rohit slammed his first ODI ton in 2010, Test ton in 2013 and T20I ton in 2015
KL Rahul
Rahul hit his first Test ton in 2015, and ODI and T20I tons in 2016
Virat Kohli
Kohli slammed his first ODI hundred in 2009, Test ton in 2012 and T20I ton in 2022
Shubman Gill
Gill hit his first ODI ton in 2022, Test and T20I tons in 2023
Smriti Mandhana
Mandhana hit her first ODI ton in 2016, Test ton in 2021 and T20I ton in 2025
