Indian players with centuries in all formats (across men's and women's cricket)

 Indian players with centuries in all formats (across men&#039;s and women&#039;s cricket)

Suresh Raina

Raina has hit his first Test century in 2010, ODI ton in 2008 and T20I ton in 2010

Rohit Sharma

Rohit slammed his first ODI ton in 2010, Test ton in 2013 and T20I ton in 2015

KL Rahul

Rahul hit his first Test ton in 2015, and ODI and T20I tons in 2016

Virat Kohli

Kohli slammed his first ODI hundred in 2009, Test ton in 2012 and T20I ton in 2022

Shubman Gill

Gill hit his first ODI ton in 2022, Test and T20I tons in 2023

Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana hit her first ODI ton in 2016, Test ton in 2021 and T20I ton in 2025

