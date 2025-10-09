10 Indian players to smash an international century in 2025 feat. Shubman Gill, Rohit and Kohli

Shubman Gill, the now Indian captain in two out of the three formats, has scored six centuries across formats, including the highest score of 269 by an Indian captain in Tests at Edgbaston against England. While Gill has the highest in number, there are few more on the list. Take a look-
KL Rahul - 3 centuries in 20 innings (all Tests)
Ravindra Jadeja - 2 centuries in 18 innings (all Tests)
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 2 centuries in 14 innings (all Tests)
Rishabh Pant - 2 centuries in 9 innings (all Tests)
Virat Kohli - 1 century in 9 innings (Champions Trophy match against Pakistan)
Rohit Sharma - 1 century in 8 innings (ODI against England in Cuttack)
Abhishek Sharma - 1 century in 12 innings (T20I against England in Mumbai)
Washington Sundar - 1 century in 14 innings (Manchester Test against England)
Dhruv Jurel - 1 century in 5 innings (Ahmedabad Test against West Indies)
