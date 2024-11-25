 Indian players to score duck and century in the same Test in 21st century; Jaiswal joins Tendulkar, Kohli in elite list

Indian players to score duck and century in the same Test in 21st century; Jaiswal joins Tendulkar, Kohli in elite list

Yashasvi Jaiswal after recording an 8-ball duck in the first innings of the Perth Test, smashed his way to a magnificent 161 in the second. Jaiswal became the 10th Indian batter to score a duck and a century in the same Test match in 21st century. Take a look at the full list-

Sarfaraz Khan - 0 (3) and 150 (195) vs New Zealand (Bengaluru, 2024)

Shubman Gill - 0 (8) and 119* (176) vs Bangladesh (Chennai, 2024)

Cheteshwar Pujara - 106 (319) and 0 (2) vs Australia (Melbourne, 2018)

Virat Kohli - 0 (17) and 104* (119) vs Sri Lanka (Kolkata, 2017)

Cheteshwar Pujara - 145* (289) and 0 (2) vs Sri Lanka (Colombo SSC, 2015)

Shikhar Dhawan - 0 (3) and 115 (211) vs New Zealand (Auckland, 2014)

Virender Sehwag - 109 (105) and 0 (3) vs Sri Lanka (Colombo PSS, 2010)

Rahul Dravid - 136 (328) and 0 (19) vs England (Mohali, 2008)

Virender Sehwag - 106 (183) and 0 (2) vs England (Nottingham, 2002)

Sachin Tendulkar - 117 (260) and 0 (4) vs West Indies (Port of Spain, 2002)

