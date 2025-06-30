Indian players to score century in all 3 formats, Smriti Mandhana joins special list
Smriti Mandhana on Saturday became the first Indian woman to smash a century across all formats in international cricket. She became the fifth woman overall to do so and the sixth Indian (men or women) to achieve the remarkable feat against England at Trent Bridge. Take a look at the full list-
Suresh Raina - 7 centuries (5 in ODIs, one each in T20Is and Tests)
KL Rahul - 16 centuries (9 in Tests, 7 in ODIs and two in T20Is)
Virat Kohli - 82 centuries (30 in Tests, 41 in ODIs and one in T20Is)
Rohit Sharma - 49 centuries (12 in Tests, 32 in ODIs and five in T20Is)
Shubman Gill - 15 centuries (6 in Tests, 8 in ODIs and one in T20Is)