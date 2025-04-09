List of Indian players to score a century for Punjab Kings in IPL; Priyansh Arya joins Sehwag, KL Rahul in elite list

Priyansh Arya became the 14th Punjab Kings batter to smash a century in the IPL and the fastest uncapped player to do so, off just 39 balls as the southpaw smashed Chennai Super Kings in Mullanpur. Take a look at the Indian players to score a century for Punjab Kings in IPL-
Paul Valthaty, the enigma who disappeared from the scene, smashed one of the first breathtaking knocks by an Indian uncapped player in 2011 playing for the then Kings XI Punjab against the Chennai Super Kings
Prabhsimran Singh joined the elite list in 2023 smashing his maiden IPL ton against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium
Virender Sehwag smashed a scorching ton against the Chennai Super Kings in the qualifier of IPL 2014 for Punjab Kings
Wriddhiman Saha followed up Sehwag to smash a ton in the IPL 2014 final against the Kolkata Knight Riders for the Kings XI Punjab but ended up on the losing side
KL Rahul has two centuries in his name playing for the Punjab franchise, against Mumbai Indians in 2019 and in Dubai in 2020 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mayank Agarwal has the joint-third highest IPL century by an Indian in his name when he smacked a 50-ball 106 against the Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah in the 2020 edition
