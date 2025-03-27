 Indian players to play for most teams in IPL, Shardul Thakur equals Yuvraj, Dinesh Karthik in elite list

Indian players to play for most teams in IPL, Shardul Thakur equals Yuvraj, Dinesh Karthik in elite list

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Shardul Thakur went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction but was later signed as a replacement by the Lucknow Super Giants. In his first appearance for a new team, Thakur picked a couple of wickets. LSG is Thakur's sixth team in the IPL having featured for CSK, Delhi, Punjab, KKR and RPS in the past. Here's a look at other Indian players to play for multiple franchises-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL/LucknowIPL X

Karun Nair - (6) RCB, RR, DD, KKR, KXIP, LSG

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Ishant Sharma - (6) KKR, Delhi, KXIP, SRH, Deccan Chargers, RPS

Image Source : AP

Irfan Pathan - (6) KXIP, DD, SRH, CSK, GL, RPS

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Parthiv Patel - (6) CSK, Deccan Chargers, SRH, KTK, MI, RCB

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Robin Uthappa - (6) RCB, MI, PWI, KKR, RR, CSK

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Yuvraj Singh - (6) KXIP, PWI, RCB, DD, SRH, MI

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Dinesh Karthik - (6) DD, KXIP, MI, GL, KKR, RCB

Image Source : AP

Manish Pandey - (7) MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC

Image Source : KKRiders X

Jaydev Unadkat - (8) KKR, DD, RCB, RPS, RR, MI, LSG, SRH

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : 5 fastest Indian cricketers to score 3000 T20 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal joined the list against KKR

Click to read more..