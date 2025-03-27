Indian players to play for most teams in IPL, Shardul Thakur equals Yuvraj, Dinesh Karthik in elite list

Shardul Thakur went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction but was later signed as a replacement by the Lucknow Super Giants. In his first appearance for a new team, Thakur picked a couple of wickets. LSG is Thakur's sixth team in the IPL having featured for CSK, Delhi, Punjab, KKR and RPS in the past. Here's a look at other Indian players to play for multiple franchises-
Karun Nair - (6) RCB, RR, DD, KKR, KXIP, LSG
Ishant Sharma - (6) KKR, Delhi, KXIP, SRH, Deccan Chargers, RPS
Irfan Pathan - (6) KXIP, DD, SRH, CSK, GL, RPS
Parthiv Patel - (6) CSK, Deccan Chargers, SRH, KTK, MI, RCB
Robin Uthappa - (6) RCB, MI, PWI, KKR, RR, CSK
Yuvraj Singh - (6) KXIP, PWI, RCB, DD, SRH, MI
Dinesh Karthik - (6) DD, KXIP, MI, GL, KKR, RCB
Manish Pandey - (7) MI, RCB, PWI, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC
Jaydev Unadkat - (8) KKR, DD, RCB, RPS, RR, MI, LSG, SRH
