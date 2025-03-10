Indian captains with most consecutive ICC match wins

Dhoni led India to 7 consecutive ICC match wins in 2015 ODI World Cup
Ganguly helped India win 8 consecutive ICC match wins in 2003 World Cup
Rohit led India to 10 straight ICC game victories in 2023 ODI World Cup
Dhoni helped India win 12 straight games in events, stretching T20 World Cup 2012, Champions Trophy 2013 and T20 World Cup 2014
Rohit took India over the victory line in 13 straight matches games in the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025
