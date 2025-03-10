 Indian captains with most consecutive ICC match wins

5 - MS Dhoni

Dhoni led India to 7 consecutive ICC match wins in 2015 ODI World Cup

4 - Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly helped India win 8 consecutive ICC match wins in 2003 World Cup

3 - Rohit Sharma

Rohit led India to 10 straight ICC game victories in 2023 ODI World Cup

2 - MS Dhoni

Dhoni helped India win 12 straight games in events, stretching T20 World Cup 2012, Champions Trophy 2013 and T20 World Cup 2014

1 - Rohit Sharma

Rohit took India over the victory line in 13 straight matches games in the T20 World Cup 2024 and Champions Trophy 2025

