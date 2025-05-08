Indian captains with more Test wins than Rohit Sharma

Former India Test captain Rohit Sharma retired from the format with immediate effect. Rohit, who turned his Test career around from 2019 onwards after he started opening the innings, lost his form in the format of late and India lost back-to-back series under him as captain.
Under Rohit, India won 12 Tests out of 24 he led the side in. Rohit took India to the World Test Championship final in 2023 and series wins against Sri Lanka, Australia, England and Bangladesh at home while drawing against South Africa away and winning against the West Indies. Take a look at captains with more Test wins for India than Rohit-
Virat Kohli is the most successful captain for India in Tests, with 40 wins in 68 matches after taking over the reins from MS Dhoni
Kohli's captaincy marked a successful era of Test cricket for India which saw India beat Australia twice in away assignments and build a pace battery which served the country for years in the future
MS Dhoni led India in 60 Tests, but India were able to win only 27 under him. Dhoni was a masterful white-ball captain but left a bit to be desired in Tests, alike Rohit
Sourav Ganguly too led India in 49 matches, the third most for the country after Kohli and Dhoni and the team won 21 games under him, with the winning percentage less than 50
Mohammad Azharuddin led India in 47 Test matches and has 14 wins under his belt as captain going with as many losses
