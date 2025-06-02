 Indian captains with more sixes than MS Dhoni in an IPL season

Indian captains with more sixes than MS Dhoni in an IPL season

Image Source : Getty

MS Dhoni is a well-renowned finisher and a six-hitter

Image Source : Getty

The Chennai Super Kings legend has 264 sixes in the Indian Premier League which are the fourth most by a batter

Image Source : Getty

He has had several years of scoring big number of maximums in IPL

Image Source : Getty

Meanwhile, Dhoni's best season (in terms of sixes) was in 2018, the return of CSK, after a two-year gap

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Dhoni had hit 30 sixes in the 2018 season as captain of CSK

Image Source : Getty

There are two Indian captains who have hit more sixes than Dhoni in a season

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli: Kohli slammed 38 sixes in his insane 2016 season

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Shreyas Iyer: Iyer has hit 39 sixes in the 2025 season, which is still ongoing as PBKS have made it to the final

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Next : Captains to lose most matches in IPL playoffs

Click to read more..