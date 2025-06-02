Indian captains with more sixes than MS Dhoni in an IPL season

MS Dhoni is a well-renowned finisher and a six-hitter
The Chennai Super Kings legend has 264 sixes in the Indian Premier League which are the fourth most by a batter
He has had several years of scoring big number of maximums in IPL
Meanwhile, Dhoni's best season (in terms of sixes) was in 2018, the return of CSK, after a two-year gap
Dhoni had hit 30 sixes in the 2018 season as captain of CSK
There are two Indian captains who have hit more sixes than Dhoni in a season
Virat Kohli: Kohli slammed 38 sixes in his insane 2016 season
Shreyas Iyer: Iyer has hit 39 sixes in the 2025 season, which is still ongoing as PBKS have made it to the final
