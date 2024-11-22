Harshit Rana on his international debut got the big wicket of Travis Head, who had troubled far too often in the past 18 months or so across formats. Here's a look at Indian bowlers to dismiss Head in the last 10 international innings as Harshit joined elite list-
Image Source : Getty
Jasprit Bumrah - 76 (43) - T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8 (Saint Lucia)
Avesh Khan - 35 (18) - IND vs AUS, T20I, 2023 (Guwahati)
Ravi Bishnoi - 28 (18) - IND vs AUS, T20I, 2023 (Bengaluru)
Axar Patel - 31 (16) - IND vs AUS, T20I, 2023 (Raipur)
Mohammed Siraj - 137 (120) - World Cup 2023 Final (Ahmedabad)
Mohammed Siraj - 163 (174) - World Test Championship Final, 2023 (The Oval)
Ravindra Jadeja - 18 (27) - World Test Championship Final, 2023 (The Oval)
R Ashwin - 32 (44) - IND vs AUS, Test, 2023 (Ahmedabad)
Axar Patel - 90 (163) - IND vs AUS, Test, 2023 (Ahmedabad)
