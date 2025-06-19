Indian batsmen with lower Test average than Shubman Gill in England

Shubman Gill, after playing three Test matches in England, out of which two were the WTC Finals, returns to the country as captain of India for the five-match series. Gill hasn't had a great time in the whites in England, averaging just 14.66 in three matches, while scoring just 88 runs. While he will be keen to improve his numbers, here's a look at Indian batters with a lower Test average than Gill in England-

Image Source : Getty