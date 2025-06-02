 Indian batsmen with more runs than Joe Root in ODIs

Indian batsmen with more runs than Joe Root in ODIs

Image Source : Getty

Joe Root smashed his career-best 166* against the West Indies, helping England seal the three-match ODI series in Cardiff with a match to go. Root completed a few major milestones during his marathon knock, including 7,000 runs for England, becoming the first to reach the landmark after surpassing Eoin Morgan. Here's a look at Indian players with most ODI runs-

Image Source : Getty

18,426 - Sachin Tendulkar (in 452 innings)

Image Source : Getty

14,181 - Virat Kohli (in 290 innings)

Image Source : AP

11,221 - Sourav Ganguly (in 297 innings)

Image Source : Getty

11,168 - Rohit Sharma (in 265 innings)

Image Source : Getty

10,768 - Rahul Dravid (314 innings)

Image Source : Getty

10,599 - MS Dhoni (294 innings)

Image Source : Getty

9,378 - Mohammad Azharuddin (308 innings)

Image Source : Getty

8,609 - Yuvraj Singh (275 innings)

Image Source : Getty

7,995 - Virender Sehwag (235 innings)

Image Source : Getty

Next : Players with highest strike rate in ODIs

Click to read more..