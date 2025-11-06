India's 10 World Cup winners who will be part of WPL 2026 auction after not being retained

Smriti Mandhana (RCB), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues (both Delhi Capitals), Amanjot Kaur (Mumbai Indians), and Richa Ghosh (RCB) were only the six out of India's World Cup-winning squad of 16, who were retained ahead of the WPL 2026 auction by their respective franchises. As many as 10 players from the World Cup squad will be part of the auction. Take a look-
Image Source : BCCI/WPL
Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Tournament for the
World Cup and UP Warriorz's captain from the last season, was the biggest surprise in terms of names who weren't retained. Deepti is likely to be in huge demand at the auction.
Image Source : ICC
Renuka Singh Thakur missed out on the three Indian retention spots for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, taken by skipper Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Shreyanka Patil
Image Source : PTI
Similarly, as Renuka, Sneh Rana too wasn't among RCB's top three retentions for capped Indian players
Image Source : AP
Radha Yadav lost her spot to India's U19 World Cup-winning skipper Niki Prasad, being the only uncapped player retained by the Delhi Capitals among all five spots filled by the three-time WPL finalists
Image Source : PTI
Pratika Rawal will potentially be getting her maiden WPL contract, having not been part of the tournament in previous three editions. However, her participation also depends on her injury and subsequent recovery in two months' time
Image Source : PTI
Arundhati Reddy, the backup pacer in India's World Cup squad too wasn't retained by the Delhi Capitals and will be part of the auction
Image Source : BCCI/WPL
Kranti Gaud will be in a massive demand after being released by the UP Warriorz
Image Source : AP
Uma Chetry, who made her ODI debut during the World Cup, wasn't retained by the UP Warriorz
Image Source : BCCI/WPL
Harleen Deol (Gujarat Giants) and Sree Charani (Delhi Capitals) weren't retained by their respective sides and hence, will be part of the auction
Image Source : PTI
Next : Bowlers to concede most runs against Virat Kohli