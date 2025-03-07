India's probable XI and their ODI stats vs New Zealand

India captain Rohit Sharma made 997 runs against New Zealand in 30 matches. He averages 36.92 against the Kiwis.
Shubman Gill has played 11 ODIs against New Zealand. He scored 592 runs at an average of 74.
Virat Kohli has played 32 ODI matches against New Zealand, scoring 1656 runs at an average of 57.10.
Shreyas Iyer played nine ODIs against New Zealand. He scored 563 runs at an average of 70.37.
Axar Patel played 8 ODIs against New Zealand. He made 121 runs at an average of 30.25. With the ball, the spinner clinched six wickets against NZ.
KL Rahul played 7 ODI against New Zealand, scoring 294 runs at an average of 58.80.
Hardik Pandya played 15 ODIs against New Zealand. He scored 319 runs at an average of 29. He also picked up 16 wickets against them.
Ravindra Jadeja played 15 ODIs against New Zealand, scoring 377 runs at an average of 47.12. He also picked 9 wickets.
Mohammed Shami clinched 37 wickets in 15 matches that he played against New Zealand. He claimed a seven-wicket haul against the Black Caps in the ODI World Cup semi-final.
Kuldeep Yadav picked up 22 wickets in 12 ODIs he played against New Zealand.
Varun Chakravarthy played only one ODI against New Zealand. He clinched a five-wicket haul in the match.
