1 - Rohit Sharma: Despite his poor returns in Tests, Rohit shall get a nod to lead India in the Champions Trophy 2025
2 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal shall be picked for the Champions Trophy despite not having played an ODI so far
3 - Shubman Gill: Gill shall be the other opener for the global 50-over tournament
4 - Virat Kohli: Kohli is also struggling in Tests but looks an automatic selection for the tournament
5 - Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper batter Pant shall be the first-choice wicketkeeper
6 - KL Rahul: Rahul's versatility makes him a sure selection with the option of keeping wickets
7 - Hardik Pandya: Hardik will be another automatic selection for the tournament
8 - Nitish Reddy: Reddy shall also make it to the Champions Trophy after impressing in the other 2 formats
9 - Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form and can make his way back into the team
10 - Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja will be a key spin-bowling all-rounder for India
11 - Axar Patel: Axar is also all set to get selected
12 - Washington Sundar: Sundar might pip Kuldeep based on the current form for India
13 - Jasprit Bumrah: Paceman Bumrah shall make it to the tournament despite having a busy schedule ahead
14 - Mohammed Siraj: Siraj shall be partnering with Bumrah in the pace attack
15 - Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep shall be the other pacer, forming a three-pronged attack alongside Hardik and Nitish
