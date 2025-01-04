 India's predicted squad for Champions Trophy 2025

1 - Rohit Sharma: Despite his poor returns in Tests, Rohit shall get a nod to lead India in the Champions Trophy 2025

2 - Yashasvi Jaiswal: Jaiswal shall be picked for the Champions Trophy despite not having played an ODI so far

3 - Shubman Gill: Gill shall be the other opener for the global 50-over tournament

4 - Virat Kohli: Kohli is also struggling in Tests but looks an automatic selection for the tournament

5 - Rishabh Pant: Wicketkeeper batter Pant shall be the first-choice wicketkeeper

6 - KL Rahul: Rahul's versatility makes him a sure selection with the option of keeping wickets

7 - Hardik Pandya: Hardik will be another automatic selection for the tournament

8 - Nitish Reddy: Reddy shall also make it to the Champions Trophy after impressing in the other 2 formats

9 - Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer has been in fine form and can make his way back into the team

10 - Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja will be a key spin-bowling all-rounder for India

11 - Axar Patel: Axar is also all set to get selected

12 - Washington Sundar: Sundar might pip Kuldeep based on the current form for India

13 - Jasprit Bumrah: Paceman Bumrah shall make it to the tournament despite having a busy schedule ahead

14 - Mohammed Siraj: Siraj shall be partnering with Bumrah in the pace attack

15 - Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep shall be the other pacer, forming a three-pronged attack alongside Hardik and Nitish

