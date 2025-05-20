 India&#039;s last 10 Test captains

India's last 10 Test captains

Jasprit Bumrah - Led India in three Tests.

Rohit Sharma - Led India in 24 Test matches.

KL Rahul - Led India in 3 Test matches.

Ajinkya Rahane - Led India in 6 Test matches.

Virat Kohli - Led India in 68 Test matches.

MS Dhoni - Led India in 60 Test matches

Anil Kumble - Led India in 14 Test matches.

Virender Sehwag - Led India in 4 Test matches.

Rahul Dravid - Led India in 25 Test matches

Sourav Ganguly - Led India in 49 Test matches.

