India's last 10 Test captains

Jasprit Bumrah - Led India in three Tests.
Rohit Sharma - Led India in 24 Test matches.
KL Rahul - Led India in 3 Test matches.
Ajinkya Rahane - Led India in 6 Test matches.
Virat Kohli - Led India in 68 Test matches.
MS Dhoni - Led India in 60 Test matches
Anil Kumble - Led India in 14 Test matches.
Virender Sehwag - Led India in 4 Test matches.
Rahul Dravid - Led India in 25 Test matches
Sourav Ganguly - Led India in 49 Test matches.
