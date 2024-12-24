India are drawn with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A
India vs Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20
India vs Pakistan in Dubai on February 23
India vs New Zealand in Dubai on March 2
India's all matches will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will begin at 2:30 PM IST
Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on March 4 and the semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 5
If India qualify for the final then it will be played in Dubai otherwise Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host it on March 9
