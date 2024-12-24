 India's Champions Trophy 2025 schedule, venues, groups and fixtures date

Image Source : PCB/X

India are drawn with Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh in Group A

Image Source : Getty

India vs Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20

Image Source : Getty

India vs Pakistan in Dubai on February 23

Image Source : Getty

India vs New Zealand in Dubai on March 2

Image Source : Getty

India's all matches will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium and will begin at 2:30 PM IST

Image Source : Getty

Semi-final 1, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on March 4 and the semi-final 2, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on March 5

Image Source : Getty

If India qualify for the final then it will be played in Dubai otherwise Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium will host it on March 9

Image Source : Getty

