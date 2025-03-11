1. Shikhar Dhawan has retired from all formats of cricket, he took the decision in 2024, and continues to play in franchise league tournaments.
2. Rohit Sharma continues to play for India, and is currently the skipper of the side in ODI and Test cricket.
3. Virat Kohli is widely revered as one of the best batters in world cricket, and after propelling India to a Champions Trophy title in 2013, he continues to represent India at the highest level in Test and ODI cricket.
4. Suresh Raina retired from all formats of cricket, and he took the decision to retire in 2022.
5. Dinesh Karthik retired from cricket in 2024, and is now seen analysing matches on various platforms.
6. MS Dhoni retired from all formats of cricket in 2020, and now plays for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.
7. Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from international cricket, and now is seen playing in the IPL as well.
8. Ravindra Jadeja has retired from T20I cricket, but continues to represent India in ODIs and Test cricket.
9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is yet announce his international retirement, but he has not represented India for quite some time. He will be representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.
10. Umesh Yadav has also not retired from cricket, but it has been quite some time since he has played competitive cricket. He also went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.
11. Ishant Sharma still has not retired from cricket, despite not playing for India in quite some time, he will be representing Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025.
