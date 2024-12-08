 India's Test record at The Gabba

Image Source : Getty Images

The 3rd Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The match will begin on December 14 (Saturday).

Image Source : Getty Images

India have played seven Tests at The Gabba in Brisbane

Image Source : AP

India have lost five Tests at The Gabba and drawn one

Image Source : AP

India's only Test win at The Gabba came in January 2021

Image Source : Getty Images

Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval

Image Source : Getty Images

Australia have played 66 Tests at The Gabba. They have won 42, drawn 13, lost 10 and tied one game at the venue

Image Source : Getty Images

The Gabba is considered a stronghold for Australia in Test cricket

Image Source : Getty Images

West Indies were the last team to beat Australia in a Test match at The Gabba

Image Source : Getty Images

