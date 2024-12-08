India's Test record at The Gabba

The 3rd Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. The match will begin on December 14 (Saturday).
India have played seven Tests at The Gabba in Brisbane
India have lost five Tests at The Gabba and drawn one
India's only Test win at The Gabba came in January 2021
Australia hammered India by 10 wickets in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval
Australia have played 66 Tests at The Gabba. They have won 42, drawn 13, lost 10 and tied one game at the venue
The Gabba is considered a stronghold for Australia in Test cricket
West Indies were the last team to beat Australia in a Test match at The Gabba
Next : Most consecutive Test losses for an Indian captain; Rohit Sharma joins Dhoni, Kohli
Click to read more..