India's record at Sydney Cricket Ground in Test cricket

India suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne
The Indian team has now been leapfrogged in the five-match series 1-2 with only one Test remaining in Sydney
Here is how India have performed at the SCG in their Test cricket history
India have played 13 Test matches at the Sydney Cricket Ground so far
Their last game came in 2021 when they famously played a draw when a loss was looming large
India have drawn 7 games at the SCG
They have lost five matches at the iconic venue
India have only one win to show at the SCG (in 1978)
Led by good contributions in the batting department and sensational performance by the spinners, India won the SCG Test in 1978 by an innings and two runs
