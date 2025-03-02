India's record against Australia in ICC knockouts

 India&#039;s record against Australia in ICC knockouts

India and Australia are set to meet each other in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025

The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in their last group game to set up a semifinal meet with the Aussies

The Aussies have broken the hearts of the Indians several times with the recent one coming in the ODI World Cup 2023 final

Overall, India and Australia have met each other eight times in ICC knockouts

India have won four of them and have lost four

India defeated the Aussies in the 1998 Champions Trophy quarterfinal

The Men in Blue got the better of the Aussies in 2000 Champions Trophy QF

India lost to Australia in the 2003 ODI World Cup final

India defeated the Aussies in the T20 World Cup 2007 semifinal

The Men in Blue got the better of the Aussies in the 2011 ODI World Cup quarterfinal

India lost to the Aussies in the 2015 World Cup semifinal

The Men in Blue lost the World Test Championship final to Aussies in 2023

India lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final to Australia

