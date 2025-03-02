India's record against Australia in ICC knockouts

India and Australia are set to meet each other in the semifinal of the Champions Trophy 2025
The Men in Blue defeated New Zealand in their last group game to set up a semifinal meet with the Aussies
The Aussies have broken the hearts of the Indians several times with the recent one coming in the ODI World Cup 2023 final
Overall, India and Australia have met each other eight times in ICC knockouts
India have won four of them and have lost four
India defeated the Aussies in the 1998 Champions Trophy quarterfinal
The Men in Blue got the better of the Aussies in 2000 Champions Trophy QF
India lost to Australia in the 2003 ODI World Cup final
India defeated the Aussies in the T20 World Cup 2007 semifinal
The Men in Blue got the better of the Aussies in the 2011 ODI World Cup quarterfinal
India lost to the Aussies in the 2015 World Cup semifinal
The Men in Blue lost the World Test Championship final to Aussies in 2023
India lost the ODI World Cup 2023 final to Australia
