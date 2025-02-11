 India's ODI record at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad



India and England are set to face each other in the third ODI of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and now look to sweep the Three Lions

The Men in Blue have played 20 ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

They have won just 11 of those matches

India have suffered 9 losses at the venue

Their last outing at the Ahmedabad-based Stadium came in that heartbreaking ODI World Cup 2023 final loss against Australia

India captain Rohit Sharma has the most ODI runs (354) in Ahmedabad

Kapil Dev has the most wickets (10) at the venue

