 India Best Test XI under Virat Kohli&#039;s captaincy, No Rohit, Rahul

India Best Test XI under Virat Kohli's captaincy, No Rohit, Rahul

Image Source : Getty

1. Murali Vijay - Under Virat Kohli, Vijay scored 1902 runs at an average of 38.04

Image Source : Getty

2. Mayank Agarwal - He played 15 Test matches under Kohli and scored 1298 runs at an average of 51.92.

Image Source : Getty

3. Cheteshwar Pujara - He played 62 Tests under Kohli, scoring 4310 runs at an average of 43.97.

Image Source : Getty

During his time as Test captain, Virat Kohli has scored 5864 runs in 68 matches at an average of 54.80.

Image Source : Getty

5. Ajinkya Rahane - Under Kohli, Rahane played 63 Test matches, scoring 3550 runs at an average of 36.97.

Image Source : Getty

6. Ravindra Jadeja - Under Kohli, Jadeja scored 1613 runs at an average of 37.51. He picked up 165 wickets.

Image Source : Getty

7. Wriddhiman Saha - He played 36 Tests under Kohli's captaincy, scoring 1186 runs at an average of 29.65.

Image Source : Getty

8. Ravichandran Ashwin - Under Kohli's leadership, he picked up 293 wickets in 55 matches. He also scored 1645 runs.

Image Source : Getty

9. Jasprit Bumrah - Under Kohli's leadership, he clinched 103 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 21.55.

Image Source : Getty

10. Mohammed Shami - He clinched 168 wickets in 46 matches at an average of 24.82 under Kohli.

Image Source : Getty

11. Umesh Yadav - The pacer picked up 104 wickets in 37 matches under Kohli.

Image Source : Getty

Next : Teams to hit most sixes in IPL 2025

Click to read more..