India Best Test XI under Virat Kohli's captaincy, No Rohit, Rahul

1. Murali Vijay - Under Virat Kohli, Vijay scored 1902 runs at an average of 38.04
2. Mayank Agarwal - He played 15 Test matches under Kohli and scored 1298 runs at an average of 51.92.
3. Cheteshwar Pujara - He played 62 Tests under Kohli, scoring 4310 runs at an average of 43.97.
During his time as Test captain, Virat Kohli has scored 5864 runs in 68 matches at an average of 54.80.
5. Ajinkya Rahane - Under Kohli, Rahane played 63 Test matches, scoring 3550 runs at an average of 36.97.
6. Ravindra Jadeja - Under Kohli, Jadeja scored 1613 runs at an average of 37.51. He picked up 165 wickets.
7. Wriddhiman Saha - He played 36 Tests under Kohli's captaincy, scoring 1186 runs at an average of 29.65.
8. Ravichandran Ashwin - Under Kohli's leadership, he picked up 293 wickets in 55 matches. He also scored 1645 runs.
9. Jasprit Bumrah - Under Kohli's leadership, he clinched 103 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 21.55.
10. Mohammed Shami - He clinched 168 wickets in 46 matches at an average of 24.82 under Kohli.
11. Umesh Yadav - The pacer picked up 104 wickets in 37 matches under Kohli.
