1 - Cheteshwar Pujara: Batting icon Pujara has not played a Test since the WTC 2023 final in June 2023
2 - T Natarajan: Speedster Natarajan played only the Gabba Test and is out of reckoning currently
3 - Navdeep Saini: The Gabba 2021 Test was Saini's last game in the format
4 - Mayank Agarwal: Mayank was also part of the Gabba win but his last Test came in March 2022
5 - Shardul Thakur: Bowling all-rounder Shardul's last Test game came in December 2023
6 - Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane captained India in that famous win but has not played since the West Indies series in July 2023
