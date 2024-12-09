 India's 2021 Gabba heroes who are out of Test reckoning now

1 - Cheteshwar Pujara: Batting icon Pujara has not played a Test since the WTC 2023 final in June 2023

2 - T Natarajan: Speedster Natarajan played only the Gabba Test and is out of reckoning currently

3 - Navdeep Saini: The Gabba 2021 Test was Saini's last game in the format

4 - Mayank Agarwal: Mayank was also part of the Gabba win but his last Test came in March 2022

5 - Shardul Thakur: Bowling all-rounder Shardul's last Test game came in December 2023

6 - Ajinkya Rahane: Rahane captained India in that famous win but has not played since the West Indies series in July 2023

