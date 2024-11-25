How many wins India need to qualify for WTC Final after Perth win against Australia?

India registered a famous victory in the first Test against Australia in Perth in the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India were bowled out for 150 in the first innings before they came back both with the ball and the bat to script history at the Optus on Monday, November 25
India stormed back by scoring 487/6 in their second innings led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's fourth Test hundred and Kohli's return-to-form century setting a target of 534 runs for Australia to chase in the fourth innings. Australia were bowled out for 238 and India registered a magnificent 238-run win, a first in Bumrah's captaincy
The win helped India restore their numero uno position on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table with the PCT increasing to 61.11. India, however, still need to win three more games in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy
If India win four matches out of five in the series, their PCT will get to 64.03 and that might not be enough if they don't have to depend on the others. India will need to win the series 4-0 (one draw) to ensure that their PCT gets beyond 65 as even one defeat may force them to wait for other results
For Australia, whose PCT dropped to 57.69, the road isn't as tough as India's. The current World Test champions still can afford a couple of losses. Four wins out of six games should be enough for them to make it through. However, they can't rest easy now after Perth drubbing
Then there are South Africa, who will begin their two-match series against Sri Lanka. Both teams are in the running and each of them can afford at the most one defeat out of their remaining four matches each and hence have some breathing space. But this could potentially be a decider and race to finish line as far as WTC qualification scenario is concerned
Don't forget New Zealand! Fresh off a 3-0 series win against India, the Black Caps too are in the running for a place in the WTC final. However, for them, the situation is a little more desperate as if they win all three, their PCT will get to 64.28. However, even one loss in three matches against England would end their challenge
