How many wins does each team need to qualify for WTC Final after 2nd Ashes Test?

England are in a tough spot after two consecutive losses in the ongoing Ashes series, given this was their fourth defeat in the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Stokes and Co currently have 26 points after seven matches and have 14 more matches left to be played in the new cycle. To be there and thereabouts, England will need their points tally to be over 150, which roughly means 11 wins in the next 14 games. Hence, a whitewash in the Ashes might throw them in a must-win zone for the remaining four series
India too are in a tough spot after losing two back-to-back games against South Africa and are currently in fifth spot after playing three series. With nine matches more to go in the ongoing cycle, India will have to win at least six and draw one of the remaining three games or win seven to have their PCT (which is currently 48.15) shoot up to 61, which is usually enough for a team to get through. Their final assignment will be against the contenders, Australia, in a five-match series at home
New Zealand have just started their campaign in the new WTC cycle, with a draw in the first Test of the three-match series against the West Indies. New Zealand will play a total of 16 matches in the new cycle. The threshold for the inaugural champions will be 120 points. Hence, 10 wins or nine wins and a couple of draws will be enough for New Zealand, who play England and Australia away and India at home in the 2025-27 cycle
South Africa are probably in the safest spot at the moment among the top teams, apart from Australia, having won three of their first four games in the cycle, all of them in the sub-continent. The Proteas play 14 games in the new cycle and hence, are left to play 10 more. If South Africa win six of them, the reigning champions should have enough points to make it to the final again. However, the Proteas are scheduled for two tough home assignments, against Australia and England
Australia are already running through the opposition and wouldn't be sweating over their qualification as yet, having won all five games so far. Australia have 17 matches remaining in the current cycle, even if they win just nine out of them, the two-time finalists and 2023 winners would be in the final once again. Even eight wins and a draw will do it for Australia
Sri Lanka won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 1-0 in June to begin their campaign in the new WTC cycle. Every series for Sri Lanka will be of two matches, and hence, they have 10 games remaining. Sri Lanka need to win six of them to qualify for the World Test Championship final
Pakistan began their campaign in the new cycle 1-1 against the reigning champions, South Africa. Pakistan need at least 94 points to have a PCT in excess of 60 to be in the running for a spot in the WTC final, which means that Shan Masood and Co have to win at least seven more games out of their remaining 11
Bangladesh, like Sri Lanka, too play just 12 matches in the new WTC cycle. Having drawn a game in their first assignment against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh need to win seven out of their remaining 10 matches to be in the running for a spot in the WTC final
The West Indies opened their account in the new cycle with a draw against New Zealand in Christchurch. The Windies are scheduled to play 14 matches in the new cycle. They have already lost five matches out of the six they have played and hence, even if they win all of their remaining games, they can get to a maximum of 100 points, which amounts to 59.5 PCT and hence, Roston Chase and Co might be out of the reckoning already. This is when they win all their remaining eight games
