How many wins does each team need ahead of 2nd IND vs AUS, SA vs SL and ENG vs NZ Tests to qualify for WTC Final?

India won the series opener against Australia in Perth and got back to the top of the table. If India win four matches out of five in the series, their PCT will get to 64.03 and that might not be enough if they don't have to depend on the others. India will need to win the series 4-0 (one draw) to ensure that their PCT gets beyond 65 as even one defeat may force them to wait for other results
South Africa are probably the top-most side chasing the WTC final rather religiously. The Sri Lanka hammering was just another reminder that South Africa are on a four-win run and even if they win two of their remaining three Test matches, they should be able to qualify with a PCT of 66.66. If South Africa win all of their remaining three Tests, their PCT will go over 69
For Australia, whose PCT dropped to 57.69 and position to third, the road isn't as tough as India's. The current World Test champions still can afford a couple of losses. Four wins out of six games should be enough for them to make it through. However, they can't rest easy now after Perth drubbing, especially with South Africa now chasing their tail
Sri Lanka have been rendered a must-win situation now in the current WTC cycle after the loss to South Africa and it won't be easy. Sri Lanka have to play one away game against the Proteas and two at home against Australia and only if they win all three, they will be in contention (with 61.53 PCT). One loss and Sri Lanka will be knocked out
New Zealand after the high of India series were brought back to earth in the first Test against England. If the loss wasn't enough, New Zealand also lost three more points due to the over-rate penalty. Now, even if New Zealand win their remaining couple of matches against England, their PCT will reach a maximum of 55.35
England won the series opener against New Zealand, however, lost three points due to a slow over-rate. Since England are playing their final Test assignment of the current WTC cycle, England can only reach a PCT of 47.72 even if they win the remaining two Test matches against the Kiwis and won't be able to qualify
Despite the 2-1 victory against England, Pakistan are still in seventh place on the WTC points table. Even if they win their remaining four Tests, their PCT will get to 52.38 and will not be able to qualify. Those four games include two away Tests against South Africa and a couple at home against the West Indies.
Bangladesh levelled the two-match Test series against the West Indies as they ended their five-match losing streak in the format. Bangladesh did move to the 8th position with a PCT of 31.25 and finish there unless Windies topple them as all their series in the current WTC cycle are done
West Indies levelled the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 1-1 and dropped down to the bottom of the table yet again. West Indies became the first team to get knocked out of the qualification race. Even if they win their remaining two Tests, their PCT will only reach 35.89 which won't be enough for them to make it to the final
