How many teams are in race for WTC 2025 final ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test?

The race for the World Test Championship final is nearing its finishing line
The high-octane India vs Australia series holds great importance for deciding the top two contenders
Here is a list of teams who are still in the race for the WTC 2025 final at Lord's
South Africa: The Proteas are on the top spot in WTC standings. They need one more win in their remaining two games to confirm the final ticket
Australia: The Aussies are second. They have 5 Tests and need two to three wins to confirm a place in the final
India: India are third in the standings. They need a scoreline of 4-1 or 3-1 in the BGT to be assured of a WTC final spot
Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka are fourth. They have 2 Tests against Australia. They need to win both of them and hope for some results to go their way
