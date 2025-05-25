How can RCB finish in top 2 in IPL playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Lucknow Super Giants in their final IPL 2025 league stage match on Tuesday
RCB are in third place in the points table with 17 points in 13 matches
They have 8 wins, 4 losses and 1 NR
RCB botched up their independent hopes to ensure a place in the top 2 after their loss to SRH
The Bengaluru-based franchise suffered a collapse in their 232-run chase and lost by 42 runs
RCB now have their top 2 fates in their own hands again
This came after GT's loss to CSK in their last league-stage match
The Bengaluru-based franchise needs to beat LSG in their last match to ensure a place in the top 2
The win will take them to 19 points, which will be enough for them to finish in the top 2 and play the Qualifier 1
