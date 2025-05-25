 How can RCB finish in top 2 in IPL playoffs?

How can RCB finish in top 2 in IPL playoffs?

Image Source : Getty

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Lucknow Super Giants in their final IPL 2025 league stage match on Tuesday

Image Source : Getty

RCB are in third place in the points table with 17 points in 13 matches

Image Source : Getty

They have 8 wins, 4 losses and 1 NR

Image Source : Getty

RCB botched up their independent hopes to ensure a place in the top 2 after their loss to SRH

Image Source : Getty

The Bengaluru-based franchise suffered a collapse in their 232-run chase and lost by 42 runs

Image Source : Getty

RCB now have their top 2 fates in their own hands again

Image Source : Getty

This came after GT's loss to CSK in their last league-stage match

Image Source : Getty

The Bengaluru-based franchise needs to beat LSG in their last match to ensure a place in the top 2

Image Source : Getty

The win will take them to 19 points, which will be enough for them to finish in the top 2 and play the Qualifier 1

Image Source : Getty

Next : Fastest Indians to hit 100 sixes in IPL

Click to read more..