How can India still qualify for WTC Final after loss to Australia in 2nd Test in Adelaide?

Rohit Sharma suffered his fourth consecutive loss as captain, three back-to-back at home against New Zealand and now the fourth in Adelaide as Australia levelled the five-match series 1-1
Image Source : AP
Travis Head, India's nemesis struck again, as his run-a-ball 140 ensured that Australia got a 157-run lead in the first innings and that was probably the clincher. India scored just 175 runs in the second innings and 19 wasn't going to be a challenging target by any means
Image Source : Getty
With this loss, India dropped two places on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table to No 3 with their PCT reducing to 57.29. The two-time WTC finalists have now been rendered a must-win situation with three matches remaining in the current cycle
Image Source : AP
India have to win all their remaining three matches against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to have any chance. Even three losses won't be enough but that's the best India can do now - win all three and get the PCT to 64.03 while ensuring not to lose any more points (draw, loss or any deduction)
Image Source : Getty
Australia are now in the driver's seat with the pink-ball Test win. The win helped them catapult to the top spot in the WTC points table with a PCT of 60.71 and require three wins out of their remaining five games to qualify for the final
Image Source : Getty
South Africa, on the other hand, are on the way to walloping Sri Lanka for the second time in a two-match series and should they beat Pakistan too, they will qualify for the final. Two wins in the remaining three matches will help their PCT get to 66.66 and an unbeaten run through will bump it up to 69. Only Pakistan stands between South Africa and their WTC final qualification
Image Source : Getty
Hence, for India to qualify they just need to beat Australia in three Test matches in a row, that will not only help them earn 36 points but also diminish the hosts' chances, who still have to win one more Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, if they expect themselves to beat Sri Lanka 2-0. So it's South Africa and between India and Australia for the second spot...
Image Source : AP
Next : Sachin Tendulkar vs Vinod Kambli: Test record comparison