How can India qualify for WTC final after South Africa confirm their place?

South Africa have become the first team to qualify for the WTC 2025 final after their win over Pakistan in the first Test
The win left India, Australia and Sri Lanka fighting for one remaining place
Here is how India can seal that one place and qualify for the final
India will earn an automatic qualification for the WTC final if they win the Border-Gavaskar series 3-1
They can still qualify for the Lord's final if they win the series 2-1 but they would be dependent on the Sri Lanka vs Australia two-match series then
If India win the BGT 2-1, Sri Lanka must not lose to Australia by more than 1-0
If India level the BGT 1-1, Sri Lanka must win by 1-0 or the series should end in a 0-0 draw
