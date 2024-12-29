 How can India qualify for WTC final after South Africa confirm their place?

How can India qualify for WTC final after South Africa confirm their place?

Image Source : AP

South Africa have become the first team to qualify for the WTC 2025 final after their win over Pakistan in the first Test

Image Source : Getty

The win left India, Australia and Sri Lanka fighting for one remaining place

Image Source : Getty

Here is how India can seal that one place and qualify for the final

Image Source : Getty

India will earn an automatic qualification for the WTC final if they win the Border-Gavaskar series 3-1

Image Source : Getty

They can still qualify for the Lord's final if they win the series 2-1 but they would be dependent on the Sri Lanka vs Australia two-match series then

Image Source : Getty

If India win the BGT 2-1, Sri Lanka must not lose to Australia by more than 1-0

Image Source : Getty

If India level the BGT 1-1, Sri Lanka must win by 1-0 or the series should end in a 0-0 draw

Image Source : Getty

Next : Records broken by magician Jasprit Bumrah during Boxing Day Test

Click to read more..