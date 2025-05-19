 How can DC, MI and LSG qualify for IPL 2025 playoffs?

Delhi Capitals' loss to Gujarat Titans has meant that three teams have officially qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs

GT, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings have officially sealed their places in the knockouts

Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have officially been knocked out

DC, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are the only teams in the hunt for the final spot. Here is the qualification scenario of each of these three teams

DC, currently fifth in the standings, have 13 points (6 wins, 5 losses and 1 NR) in 12 matches. They have to face MI and PBKS in their last two matches

DC qualification scenario: DC will qualify if they beat MI and PBKS in their last two matches. They will get to 17 points in that case.

MI are fourth in the IPL 2025 points table with 14 points (7 wins, 5 losses) in 12 matches. They have to face DC and PBKS next

MI qualification scenario: If MI win both, they will be through, but if they beat DC and LSG does not win more than two, MI will still qualify with one more win

LSG are seventh with 10 points (5 wins, 6 losses) in 11 matches. They have to face SRH, GT and RCB next

LSG qualification scenario: LSG can qualify only if they win all three matches. In that case, they will hope MI and DC do not go beyond 16

