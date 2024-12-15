Pakistan are set to host the Champions Trophy for the first time, albeit in the hybrid model, with the UAE most likely being the second option, which also will be the host for the second time of the ICC event. Here's a look at the hosts of every Champions Trophy from 1998 to now-
Champions Trophy 1998 - Hosts - Bangladesh, Team - 9, Matches - 8, Winner - South Africa, Runners Up - West Indies
Champions Trophy 2000 - Hosts - Kenya, Teams - 11, Matches - 10, Winner - New Zealand, Runners Up - India
Champions Trophy 2002 - Hosts - Sri Lanka, Teams - 12, Matches - 15, Winner - India and Sri Lanka (co-champions after rain washed out original day as well as reserve day)
Champions Trophy 2004 - Hosts - England, Teams - 12 (four groups of three teams each), Matches - 15, Winner - West Indies, Runners Up - England
India got to host the Champions Trophy for the first time in 2006 and it was the biggest ever tournament featuring 21 matches - Qualifying group of 4 teams: 6 matches 2 groups of 4 teams: 12 matches. Australia won the tournament after beating West Indies in the final
South Africa too joined the likes of India, Sri Lanka and England on the Champions Trophy hosting bandwagon in 2009 as the tournament got reduced to an 8-team competition with two groups of four each. Australia were again the champions and New Zealand the runners-up
England hosted the Champions Trophy for the second time with the ICC retaining the format and India won their first outright title in 2013 beating the hosts in the final
England became the first country to host the Champions Trophy for the third time and second in a row. The 2017 edition with eight teams divided into two groups returned to the UK with Pakistan winning the trophy after beating the arch-rivals India in the final
Australia, New Zealand and the West Indies are the three premier cricketing nations yet to host a single edition of the Champions Trophy and the wait will continue given India are slated to host the 2029 edition of the tournament
