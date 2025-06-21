 Highest Test score by Indian captain in England

9. Rahul Dravid: 55 runs in 131 balls at The Oval

8. MS Dhoni: 82 runs in 152 deliveries in Nottingham.

7. Ajit Wadekar: 85 runs in 182 deliveries at the Lord's Cricket Ground

6. Vijay Hazare: 89 runs in Leeds

5. Sourav Ganguly: 128 runs in 167 deliveries in Leeds

4. Shubman Gill: 147 runs in 227 deliveries in Leeds

3. MAK Pataudi: 148 runs in 348 deliveries in Leeds

2. Virat Kohli: 149 runs in 225 deliveries in Birmingham

1. Mohammed Azharuddin: 179 runs in 243 deliveries in Manchester

