 Highest successful targets chased at SCG in fourth innings in 21st century

Highest successful targets chased at SCG in fourth innings in 21st century

Image Source : ICC

9 - England chased down 194 vs Australia in Sydney in 1903

Image Source : ICC

8 - Australia chased down 198 vs South Africa at SCG in 1911

Image Source : ICC

7 - Australia gunned down 199 vs England in Sydney in 1883

Image Source : ICC

6 - Australia hunted down 214 vs England at SCG in 1947

Image Source : ICC

5 - Australia chased down 216 vs England in Sydney in 1980

Image Source : ICC

4 - Australia gunned down 260 vs New Zealand at the SCG in 1985

Image Source : ICC

3 - Australia chased 274 vs England in Sydney in 1907

Image Source : ICC

2 - Australia hunted down 275 vs England at the SCG in 1898

Image Source : ICC

1 - Australia chased 288 vs South Africa in Sydney in 2006

Image Source : Getty

Next : Jasprit Bumrah vs Kapil Dev: Stats comparison after 44 Test matches

Click to read more..