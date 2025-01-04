Highest successful targets chased at SCG in fourth innings in 21st century

9 - England chased down 194 vs Australia in Sydney in 1903
8 - Australia chased down 198 vs South Africa at SCG in 1911
7 - Australia gunned down 199 vs England in Sydney in 1883
6 - Australia hunted down 214 vs England at SCG in 1947
5 - Australia chased down 216 vs England in Sydney in 1980
4 - Australia gunned down 260 vs New Zealand at the SCG in 1985
3 - Australia chased 274 vs England in Sydney in 1907
2 - Australia hunted down 275 vs England at the SCG in 1898
1 - Australia chased 288 vs South Africa in Sydney in 2006
