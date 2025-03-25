 Highest individual score at No 7 in successful IPL run-chases, Ashutosh Sharma equals Andre Russell&#039;s record

Highest individual score at No 7 in successful IPL run-chases, Ashutosh Sharma equals Andre Russell's record

Ashutosh Sharma with ice in his veins smashed an unbeaten 66 off just 31 balls to help Delhi Capitals earn a couple of points in their IPL 2025 campaign opener against the Lucknow Super Giants. This was the joint-second highest score by any batter in a successful run-chase in IPL. Take a look at the full list-

Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 68 (30) vs MI - Mumbai WS, 2018

Andre Russell (KKR) - 66 (36) vs KXIP - Pune, 2015

Yusuf Pathan (RR) - 62* (30) vs DD - Centurion, 2009

Pat Cummins (KKR) - 56* (19) vs MI - Pune, 2022

Brad Hodge (RR) - 54* (29) vs SRH - Delhi, 2013

Kieron Pollard (MI) - 52* (31) vs RCB - Bengaluru, 2012

Rahul Tewatia (RR) - 45* (28) vs SRH - Dubai, 2020

Dinesh Karthik (RCB) - 44* (23) vs RR - Mumbai WS, 2022

James Faulkner (RR) - 41* (17) vs RCB - Bengaluru, 2014

