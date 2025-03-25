Highest individual score at No 7 in successful IPL run-chases, Ashutosh Sharma equals Andre Russell's record
Ashutosh Sharma with ice in his veins smashed an unbeaten 66 off just 31 balls to help Delhi Capitals earn a couple of points in their IPL 2025 campaign opener against the Lucknow Super Giants. This was the joint-second highest score by any batter in a successful run-chase in IPL. Take a look at the full list-
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 68 (30) vs MI - Mumbai WS, 2018
Andre Russell (KKR) - 66 (36) vs KXIP - Pune, 2015
Yusuf Pathan (RR) - 62* (30) vs DD - Centurion, 2009