Highest ever innings total in Champions Trophy history

7 - England vs South Africa: England registered the 7th highest innings total when they scored 323 runs against South Africa in Champions Trophy 2009
6 - Afghanistan vs England: Afghanistan registered the 6th highest innings total in Champions Trophy history when they scored 325 runs against England in 2025
5 - India vs South Africa: India registered the 5th highest innings total in Champions Trophy history when they scored 331 runs in 2013.
4 - Pakistan vs India: Pakistan registered the 4th highest innings total in Champions Trophy history when they scored 338 runs in the final in 2017.
3 - New Zealand vs USA: New Zealand registered the third highest innings total in Champions Trophy history when they scored 347 runs in 2004.
2 - England vs Australia: England registered the 2nd highest total in Champions Trophy history when they scored 351 runs against Australia in 2025.
1 - Australia vs England: Australia broke England's record of the highest innings total in Champions Trophy history, scoring 356 runs in 2025.
Next : Players with most catches in ICC Champions Trophy
Click to read more..