Highest average as captain in Tests, Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman; one Indian on the list

Steve Smith continued his rejuvenated form in Test cricket, smashing his third century in the last four matches in the format, his 35th overall and 16th as a captain. Smith's average also took a mighty jump as it went beyond 56 and reached 68.46 as captain, which is second best among skippers with a minimum of 3,000 Test runs. Here's a look at the full list-
Image Source : Getty
Donald Bradman (Australia) - 101.51 (3,147 runs in 38 innings)
Image Source : ICC X
Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) - 59.11 (3,665 runs in 66 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Gary Sobers (West Indies) - 58.80 (3,528 runs in 71 innings)
Image Source : ICC X
Graham Gooch (England) - 58.72 (3,582 runs in 63 innings)
Image Source : ICC X
Brian Lara (West Indies) - 57.83 (4,685 runs in 85 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Kane Williamson (New Zealand) - 57.43 (3,331 runs in 65 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Greg Chappell (Australia) - 55.38 (4,209 runs in 86 innings)
Image Source : ICC X
Virat Kohli (India) - 54.80 (5,864 runs in 113 innings)
Image Source : Getty
Bob Simpson (Australia) - 54.07 (3,623 runs in 71 innings)
Image Source : ICC X
Next : Cricketers with most Player of the Match awards in Champions Trophy