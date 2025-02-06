Harshit Rana achieves what Jasprit Bumrah has not done in international cricket

Indian speedster Harshit Rana made his ODI debut in the India vs England 1st ODI in Nagpur
Harshit had earlier made his Test debut in the Border-Gavaskar series and a T20I debut in the England series
He has now achieved what even Jasprit Bumrah has not in international cricket
Harshit has become the first Indian bowler to take 3+ wickets on his debut innings in all three formats
The speedster took 3/48 in the Perth Test against Australia on his debut innings
He took 3/33 in the Pune T20I after replacing Shivam Dube as concussion substitute
He took 3/53 on his ODI debut against England
Meanwhile, Bumrah took 1/73 in his debut Test innings against South Africa in 2018
Bumrah took 2/40 on his ODI debut against Australia in 2016
He took 3/23 against Australia on his T20I debut in 2016
