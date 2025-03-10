Harry Brook vs Shubman Gill - Stats comparison after 11 innings in IPL

Harry Brook has pulled out of the IPL for a second season in a row after Delhi Capitals bought him for INR 6.25 crore at the 2025 player auction
Brook played in the IPL just in one season in 2023 and had a bittersweet time in the tournament scoring 190 runs in 11 matches
Brook averaged 21.11 while striking at 123.38 but had a century in his name against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens
Brook, who found himself wanting in the sub-continent conditions in ODIs recently, wants to recharge his batteries but despite his smashing returns in Test cricket, his form in other formats outside England hasn't been great
Harry Brook's contemporary, Shubman Gill began his IPL career in 2018 for the Kolkata Knight Riders, immediately after graduating from the U19 World Cup
In his debut season, Gill played 13 matches but batted for just 11 innings and had decent returns, but far better than Brook in terms of overall stats taking average and strike rate into account
Gill scored 203 runs at an average of 33.83, while striking at 146. Gill had an unbeaten 57 to his name being his highest score of the season and that was his only 50-plus score against CSK at the Eden Gardens
Shubman Gill has gone miles ahead of Brook with respect to the IPL and even has become the captain of the Gujarat Titans. But at the international stage too, Gill is ahead of Brook in ODIs while the Indian vice-captain needs to pull up his socks in Tests
