 Hardik Pandya vs Ben Stokes - stats comparison after 93 ODIs

In 93 ODI matches in his career, Hardik Pandy has made 1886 runs.

In his first 93 ODIs, Ben Stokes has scored 2598 runs.

Pandya batted has a batting average of 33.08 and a strike rate of 111.

Ben Stokes averaged 39.36 after 93 ODIs and batted at a strike rate of 94.23

Pandya hit 11 half-centuries but no tons in his ODI career.

Ben Stokes smacked three centuries and 19 half-centuries in his first 93 ODIs.

Pandya clinched 91 wickets in his ODI career.

Stokes claimed 70 wickets in his first 93 ODIs.

Pandya has claimed 35 catches in his ODI career.

Stokes claimed 45 catches in his first 93 matches.

