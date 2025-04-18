Glenn Maxwell's salary in each IPL season

IPL 2012 - Signed as replacement player by Delhi Capitals (salary unknown)
IPL 2013 - Picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.3 crore
IPL 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 - Picked by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 6 crore (each season)
IPL 2018 - Delhi Capitals secured his services again for Rs 9 crore
IPL 2019 - Maxwell did not play
IPL 2020 - Punjab picked him again for Rs 10.75 crore
IPL 2021. 2022, 2023 and 2024 - RCB picked Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore (each season)
IPL 2025 - Punjab Kings got him back again for Rs 4.2 crore
