Glenn Maxwell's salary in each IPL season

IPL 2012 - Signed as replacement player by Delhi Capitals (salary unknown)

IPL 2013 - Picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 5.3 crore

IPL 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 - Picked by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 6 crore (each season)

IPL 2018 - Delhi Capitals secured his services again for Rs 9 crore

IPL 2019 - Maxwell did not play

IPL 2020 - Punjab picked him again for Rs 10.75 crore

IPL 2021. 2022, 2023 and 2024 - RCB picked Maxwell for Rs 14.25 crore (each season)

IPL 2025 - Punjab Kings got him back again for Rs 4.2 crore

