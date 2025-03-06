1998 Champions Trophy: South Africa faced West Indies in the 1998 final and defeated them by four wickets
2000 Champions Trophy: New Zealand faced India in the 2000 final and defeated them by four wickets
2002 Champions Trophy: India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the final was washed out
2004 Champions Trophy: West Indies faced England and defeated them by two wickets
2006 Champions Trophy: Australia faced West Indies and defeated them by eight wickets
2009 Champions Trophy: Australia faced New Zealand and defeated them by six wickets
2013 Champions Trophy: India faced England and defeated them by 5 runs
2017 Champions Trophy: Pakistan faced India and defeated them by 180 runs
2025 Champions Trophy: India will face New Zealand in the final in 2025
