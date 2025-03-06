 From 1998 to 2025, Champions Trophy finalists of each edition

From 1998 to 2025, Champions Trophy finalists of each edition

1998 Champions Trophy: South Africa faced West Indies in the 1998 final and defeated them by four wickets

2000 Champions Trophy: New Zealand faced India in the 2000 final and defeated them by four wickets

2002 Champions Trophy: India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners after the final was washed out

2004 Champions Trophy: West Indies faced England and defeated them by two wickets

2006 Champions Trophy: Australia faced West Indies and defeated them by eight wickets

2009 Champions Trophy: Australia faced New Zealand and defeated them by six wickets

2013 Champions Trophy: India faced England and defeated them by 5 runs

2017 Champions Trophy: Pakistan faced India and defeated them by 180 runs

2025 Champions Trophy: India will face New Zealand in the final in 2025

