Fastest to 10 wins as captain in IPL; Patidar equals Rohit Sharma's record, leaves Dhoni, Kohli behind

Rajat Patidar became the first captain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to lift the IPL trophy as the four-time finalists finally laid their hands on the elusive silverware. Patidar, who missed a couple of games for RCB due to a finger injury, led the side in 13 games and ended up winning 10 of those, equalling Rohit Sharma's record of fastest Indian captain to the landmark. Take a look at the full list-
Shane Warne (RR) - 12 matches (2008)
Rohit Sharma (MI) - 13 matches (2013)
Anil Kumble (RCB) - 14 matches (2009-10)
Hardik Pandya (GT) - 14 matches (2022)
Steve Smith (PWI, RPS, RR) - 15 matches (2012-2017)
Virender Sehwag (DD) - 17 matches (2008-09)
Gautam Gambhir (DD, KKR) - 17 matches (2009-2011)
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 17 matches (2011-2013)
Pat Cummins (SRH) - 17 matches (2024-25)
MS Dhoni (CSK) - 18 matches (2008-09)
Shreyas Iyer (DC) - 18 matches (2018-19)
