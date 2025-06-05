 Fastest to 10 wins as captain in IPL; Patidar equals Rohit Sharma&#039;s record, leaves Dhoni, Kohli&nbsp;behind

Fastest to 10 wins as captain in IPL; Patidar equals Rohit Sharma's record, leaves Dhoni, Kohli behind

Image Source : Getty/BCCI/IPL

Rajat Patidar became the first captain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to lift the IPL trophy as the four-time finalists finally laid their hands on the elusive silverware. Patidar, who missed a couple of games for RCB due to a finger injury, led the side in 13 games and ended up winning 10 of those, equalling Rohit Sharma's record of fastest Indian captain to the landmark. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Shane Warne (RR) - 12 matches (2008)

Image Source : Getty

Rohit Sharma (MI) - 13 matches (2013)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Anil Kumble (RCB) - 14 matches (2009-10)

Image Source : Getty

Hardik Pandya (GT) - 14 matches (2022)

Image Source : PTI

Steve Smith (PWI, RPS, RR) - 15 matches (2012-2017)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

Virender Sehwag (DD) - 17 matches (2008-09)

Image Source : Getty

Gautam Gambhir (DD, KKR) - 17 matches (2009-2011)

Image Source : Getty

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 17 matches (2011-2013)

Image Source : AP

Pat Cummins (SRH) - 17 matches (2024-25)

Image Source : Getty

MS Dhoni (CSK) - 18 matches (2008-09)

Image Source : Getty

Shreyas Iyer (DC) - 18 matches (2018-19)

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

