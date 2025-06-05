Fastest to 10 wins as captain in IPL; Patidar equals Rohit Sharma's record, leaves Dhoni, Kohli behind

Rajat Patidar became the first captain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to lift the IPL trophy as the four-time finalists finally laid their hands on the elusive silverware. Patidar, who missed a couple of games for RCB due to a finger injury, led the side in 13 games and ended up winning 10 of those, equalling Rohit Sharma's record of fastest Indian captain to the landmark. Take a look at the full list-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL