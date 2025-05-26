Fastest T20 century scored in India; Klaasen joins RCB legend on astonishing list

Heinrich Klaasen smashed his second IPL century, off just 37 balls, as he ripped apart the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack into shreds. Klaasen hit the fastest century by an SRH batter while equalling Yusuf Pathan's IPL record. Take a look at the batters with the fastest T20 centuries in India-
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
28 balls - Urvil Patel (Gujarat vs Tripura) - Indore, 2024
Image Source : Instagram
28 balls - Abhishek Sharma (Punjab vs Meghalaya) - Saurashtra, 2024
Image Source : AP (File)
30 balls - Chris Gayle (RCB vs PWI) - Bengaluru, 2013
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
32 balls - Rishabh Pant (Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh) - Delhi, 2018
Image Source : Getty
35 balls - Rohit Sharma (India vs Sri Lanka) , Indore 2017
Image Source : BCCI
35 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR vs GT), Jaipur, 2025
Image Source : AP
36 balls - Urvil Patel (Gujarat vs Uttarakhand) - Indore, 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL (File)
37 balls - Yusuf Pathan (RR vs MI) - Mumbai, 2010
Image Source : BCCI/IPL
37 balls - Mohammed Azharuddin (Kerala vs Mumbai) - Mumbai, 2021
Image Source : RCBtweets (File)
37 balls - Abhishek Sharma (India vs England) - Mumbai WS, 2025
Image Source : AP
