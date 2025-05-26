 Fastest T20 century scored in India; Klaasen joins RCB legend on astonishing list

Fastest T20 century scored in India; Klaasen joins RCB legend on astonishing list

Image Source : AP/BCCI/IPL

Heinrich Klaasen smashed his second IPL century, off just 37 balls, as he ripped apart the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling attack into shreds. Klaasen hit the fastest century by an SRH batter while equalling Yusuf Pathan's IPL record. Take a look at the batters with the fastest T20 centuries in India-

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

28 balls - Urvil Patel (Gujarat vs Tripura) - Indore, 2024

Image Source : Instagram

28 balls - Abhishek Sharma (Punjab vs Meghalaya) - Saurashtra, 2024

Image Source : AP (File)

30 balls - Chris Gayle (RCB vs PWI) - Bengaluru, 2013

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

32 balls - Rishabh Pant (Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh) - Delhi, 2018

Image Source : Getty

35 balls - Rohit Sharma (India vs Sri Lanka) , Indore 2017

Image Source : BCCI

35 balls - Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR vs GT), Jaipur, 2025

Image Source : AP

36 balls - Urvil Patel (Gujarat vs Uttarakhand) - Indore, 2024

Image Source : BCCI/IPL (File)

37 balls - Yusuf Pathan (RR vs MI) - Mumbai, 2010

Image Source : BCCI/IPL

37 balls - Mohammed Azharuddin (Kerala vs Mumbai) - Mumbai, 2021

Image Source : RCBtweets (File)

37 balls - Abhishek Sharma (India vs England) - Mumbai WS, 2025

Image Source : AP

Next : Teams to finish last most times in IPL history

Click to read more..