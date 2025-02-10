 Fastest ODI century in Pakistan; Glenn Phillips joins elite list; one Indian in top 10

Glenn Phillips smashed a 72-ball century against Pakistan in the tri-series opener in Lahore. It was the second fastest ton against Pakistan in Pakistan in ODIs. Take a look at the fastest ODI hundreds in Pakistan-

76 balls - Zaheer Abbas (PAK vs SL), Lahore 1982

73 balls - Javed Miandad (PAK vs IND), Lahore 1982

72 balls - Zaheer Abbas (PAK vs IND), Multan 1982

70 balls - Travis Head (AUS vs PAK), Lahore 2022

70 balls - Shoaib Malik (PAK vs ZIM), Lahore 2015

68 balls - Ijaz Ahmed (PAK vs IND), Lahore 1997

67 balls - Iftikhar Ahmed (PAK vs NEP), Multan 2023

66 balls - Suresh Raina (IND vs HK), Karachi 2008

55 balls - Sanath Jayasuriya (SL vs BAN), Karachi 2008

